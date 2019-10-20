Police arrest 22-year-old man in 2 Jonesboro shootings

Tip of red vehicle leads to arrest

Jonesboro police released a picture of a red vehicle when they announced the arrest of a shooting suspect. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 19, 2019 at 9:02 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 9:29 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An arrest has been made in the Thursday morning Shooting on Keely Drive.

According to the Jonesboro Police Facebook page, 22-year-old Dajanl Bush, of Jonesboro, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, on Highway 226 in the Cash area.

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Saturday, October 19, 2019

JPD said “Bush was identified as a suspect who fired a weapon on Nisbett Street Thursday and later named in the Keely Drive shooting.”

He is in the Craighead County Detention Center Saturday night where he will wait for his probable cause hearing.

