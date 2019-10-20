Police arrest 22-year-old man in 2 Jonesboro shootings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An arrest has been made in the Thursday morning Shooting on Keely Drive.
According to the Jonesboro Police Facebook page, 22-year-old Dajanl Bush, of Jonesboro, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, on Highway 226 in the Cash area.
JPD said “Bush was identified as a suspect who fired a weapon on Nisbett Street Thursday and later named in the Keely Drive shooting.”
He is in the Craighead County Detention Center Saturday night where he will wait for his probable cause hearing.
