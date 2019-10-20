Boy Scouts camp out at Cape airport for merit badges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Nearly a hundred Boy Scouts camped out at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport this weekend.
The scouts were there earning their aviation merit badges but also to get an understanding about how an airport operates.
“It’s not something that happens every few weeks so our scouters were really excited to come here, camp at the airport and do all the different activities with the different airplanes and learn about aviation itself,” Boy Scouts of America District Executive Ashley Metelski said.
Metelski said there are more than 130 merit badges for scouts to choose from.
“Each one is kind of like a life lesson,” Nick Stearns said. “Each one teaches you like first aid or leather-working, etc.”
Roughly 90 Boy Scouts camped out at the airport with 50 leaders and volunteer adults.
Many of the scouts we talked with said they were excited to have this experience.
“Their cool,” Davis Mills said about airplanes. “It’s insane how they’re just going and then all of a sudden they just lift off into the air, and they stay!”
"You get to learn all these things and you get this experience that you really never get to have in your lifetime," Jillian Brown added.
Scouts said it's great to get a one-of-a-kind first hand look at planes and say this is a great life education.
"Merit badges can lead to a future interest in aviation, or any other merit badge. Even possibly a career in that field as well," Metelski said.
“That’s something I’m definitely interested in is that I might go into the Air Force as a career,” Stearns added.
The scouts were able to take a tour of the airport and hangars, go over pre-flight inspections and make paper gliders.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.