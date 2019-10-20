Historical Eddie Mae Herron Center celebrates 100 years

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) -Hundreds of community members gathered to celebrate a special milestone for a building, filled with years of history.
The Eddie Mae Herron Center/ Museum has been on the grounds of Archer Street for 100 years.
Black history was celebrated as the building once served as St. Mary’s AME Church and the only school for African-Americans in the 1940′s.
The celebration featured guest speakers, music, food, and a cornerstone ceremony.
A resident said their wife attended the school when she was a child, and the couple work as much as they can to help keep the site running.
“That’s where we went to school back in the day," says Sherley Johnson. "We keep up with the work, I’m on the board, and we do what we can to keep that building rolling.”
Now, the historical site serves as a museum for kids to learn the history of what life was like before 1965.
