JPD investigates Saturday night shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are investigating after a shooting Saturday night.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the shooting happened on State Street.
A male victim was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the back.
He was treated on the scene and transported to a local hospital.
CID is currently investigating and details are limited at this time.
A silver car was seen by witnesses leaving the area shortly after the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Jonesboro Police.
