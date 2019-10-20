Putt & Andersohn have double doubles as Arkansas State volleyball sweeps Little Rock

The Red Wolves opened up strong, taking a 3-1 lead out of the gate. Little Rock was able to knot up the set at 7-all, but was unable to take control as a service error and block by Timber Terrell and Josie Stanford made it 9-7. From there, A-State managed to hold momentum and stretch its lead out to as much as 10 at 24-14. A Uhlenhake kill, one of her two in the set, ended the opening set in favor of the Scarlet and Black.