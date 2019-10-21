Don’t scare off safety on Halloween

MISSOURI (KFVS) - If you have plans to celebrate Halloween, the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is encouraging safety first.
MSHP has advice for parents and drivers.
First is advice for costumes:
- Consider make-up over masks. Masks can make it difficult to see where you are going.
- Wear light-colored clothing or add reflective tape to dark costumes to make them more visible.
- Choose flame resistant costumes.
Safety for trick-or-treaters:
- Choose familiar houses that are well lighted.
- Never enter a stranger’s home or vehicle.
- Watch for traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street.
- Use sidewalks.
- Carry a flashlight.
- Adults should consider trick-or-treating with their children. Adults must accompany small children. Older children should stay in groups.
Drivers should also stay alert on Halloween:
- Watch out for excited children. They could dart out in front of a vehicle.
- Slow down for trick-or-treaters and for drivers dropping off children in neighborhoods.
- If you attend a Halloween party, make sure you have a designated driver.
