Drunk driver crashes into golf cart, injures 2 men and child, deputies say

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - A drunk driver crashed into a golf cart, injuring three people, according to Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said a pickup truck and golf cart crashed Saturday after 7 p.m.
First responders rushed to the scene and found three people who were on the golf cart who needed medical attention.
One child was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, a man was airlifted to Regional One, and another man was taken to the hospital via ambulance.
The driver of the pickup was taken into custody and charged with DUI.
The child and man who were airlifted remain in the hospital, while the other man has been released.
