Electricity knocked out across Jonesboro after vehicle hits power pole

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Electricity was knocked out to parts of Jonesboro Monday morning after a vehicle slammed into a power pole.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. north of the intersection of Rains Street and Steele Avenue, according to Kevan Inboden with City Water & Light.
He said power was knocked out to customers in the following areas:
- Johnson Avenue from Rogers to Floyd
- Patrick Street south of Johnson
- Oak Avenue between Haltom and Rains
- Rains between Matthews and Nettleton Avenues
Crews are on the site. Rains Street will be closed from Richmond to Nettleton to all through traffic until the scene is cleared.
