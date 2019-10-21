Jonesboro police investigate shooting on West Nettleton

Jonesboro police investigate shooting on West Nettleton
October 21, 2019 at 1:28 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 2:10 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting on the 500 block of W. Nettleton around 1:00 A.M., Monday, October 21st.

E-911 dispatch confirmed a resident was shot in the leg inside his house.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still on the scene.

Jonesboro police investigate shooting on West Nettleton
Jonesboro police investigate shooting on West Nettleton (Source: Jonesboro Police Department Facebook)

Two suspects were seen on nearby security cameras fleeing northbound.

Officers were requesting a K-9 unit to help with the search because the suspect was believed to be on foot.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.