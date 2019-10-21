Jonesboro police investigate shooting on West Nettleton

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting on the 500 block of W. Nettleton around 1:00 A.M., Monday, October 21st.
E-911 dispatch confirmed a resident was shot in the leg inside his house.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still on the scene.
Two suspects were seen on nearby security cameras fleeing northbound.
Officers were requesting a K-9 unit to help with the search because the suspect was believed to be on foot.
