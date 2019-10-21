Law enforcement looking for man who robbed Bank of Essex

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dexter Police and Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man who robbed the Bank of Essex on Monday, Oct. 21.
According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:04 p.m. a man entered the Southern Bank of Essex, Missouri on Trotter Street and robbed the bank.
The left the bank after receiving an unknown amount of cash from the teller. He got in a four-door sedan (possibly an Impala or Buick LaSabre) and left, traveling towards Dexter, Mo.
He is described as a black male, five-foot ten-inches to six-foot-tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a red sock cap and a gray beard and goatee.
Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, Dexter Police, Missouri State Highway Patrol, FBI and members of the Stoddard County Major Case Squad are assisting in the investigation.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Stoddard County Sheriffs Office at 573-568-4654, or your local law enforcement agency.
