Memphis ranked in preseason AP Top 25 poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis is ranked number 14 in the preseason AP Top 25 for men's basketball.
The Tigers boast the nation's top recruiting class under head coach Penny Hardaway, boosting them into the top 25 despite a 22-14 finish in 2018-19.
It's the first time Memphis has been ranked since the 2013-14 season under Josh Pastner, which also represents the last year they've made the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers will enter the 2019-20 season as the favorite to win the AAC as Hardaway has the team oozing with momentum.
