Police: Woman arrested for hitting police car, and trying to hit officer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro police officer was almost hit by a woman in a car, while he was setting up a perimeter at a shooting scene.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Courtney Butler, 21, approached the West Nettleton and Flint Street shooting scene overnight.
The document states Butler hit a Jonesboro Police car at the intersection of Nettleton and Cole, and then kept going, almost hitting a JPD officer in the street.
The officer was standing in front of his police car with the lights flashing, and even had his gun out and was flashing his weapon light to get her attention.
Police say she stopped, but as the officer approached the car, she revved the engine up and hit the gas.
The officer was able to get out of the way and began chasing Butler.
The affidavit states Butler reached speeds of 80-90mph down Harrisburg Road, running red lights, before pulling into the Gladiolus Exxon gas station and stopping.
Butler is charged with fleeing and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
A judge set her bond at $7,500.
