Recall Alert: Sausages possibly contaminated with salmonella

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 6,444 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage sold at Walmart might be contaminated with salmonella.
George’s Prepared Foods of Caryville, Tenn., produced the pork and sausage patties during the months of April and May 2019.
The following products are affected by the recall:
- 24.92-ounce packages of Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties with a use-by date of 10/16/19, lot code 1091971894.
- 24.92-ounce packages of Great Value Fully Cooked Original Turkey Sausage Patties with a use-by date of 10/24/19, lot code 1171971897.
- 35.6-ounce packages of Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties with a use-by date of 11/03/19, lot code 1271972894; or use by date 11/05/19, lot code 1291972894.
According to the USDA, the products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed on the package.
The sausage patties were shipped to stores nationwide.
Consumers who have these products are urged to not eat them. The sausages should either be thrown away or returned to the store.
The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product, according to the USDA website.
