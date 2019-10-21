Red Wolves Raw: Monday football press conference (10/21 - Texas State)

Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT interviews and Arkansas State press conferences
Arkansas State football held their weekly press conference Monday morning. The Red Wolves will host Texas State Saturday for homecoming. Kickoff is at 6:00pm on ESPN+. Hear from head coach Blake Anderson, offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf, and defensive coordinator David Duggan.
Anderson revealed that he dismissed DB Demari Medley from the team. Medley had 2 interceptions in 2018 and recorded 12 tackles in 7 games this season. He entered the transfer portal in May and rejoined the team in fall camp.
