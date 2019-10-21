Rivercrest alum Demilon Brown having breakout October at UAM

MONTICELLO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Rivercrest Colt is having a stellar month at Arkansas-Monticello.
UAM freshman QB Demilon Brown has accounted for 329 passing yards, 388 rushing yards, & 6 total touchdowns in 3 straight Boll Weevil wins. He earned Great American Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors on October 7th after a 413 yard & 5 score performance in a 49-46 victory over East Central. One of the TDs was an 88 yard strike to DeAndre Washington.
He found the endzone in style on Saturday. Brown trucked a defender on the way to a 74 yard rushing TD as the Boll Weevils beat Southern Nazarene 31-28. Demilon rushed for 144 yards in the victory.
Arkansas-Monticello is 5-2 overall, 5-2 in GAC play. They’ll travel to Oklahoma Baptist on October 26th, kickoff is at 2:00pm.
