Saints extend win streak to five games with total team effort against the Bears

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A blocked punt, two forced fumbles, two touchdown passes by Teddy Bridgewater and two touchdown runs by Latavius Murray were more than enough to extend the New Orleans Saints’ winning streak to five games with a win over the Chicago Bears, 36-25.
The Saints continue to lead the NFC South, improving to 6-1 on the season. Bridgewater is 5-0 as the starting QB with the Saints in 2019.
Brigdewater went 23-for 38 passing, for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Bridgewater connected on 4-yard touchdown passes with both Josh Hill and Taysom Hill.
Filling in for New Orleans starting running back Alvin Kamara, Murray rushed 27 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns, including scoring runs of 3 yards and 4 yards.
Mitchell Trubisky’s Chicago offense surrendered two fumbles to the Saints in the contest. Vonn Bell recovered his fourth fumble of the season, and Marcus Davenport forced the other with A.J. Klein recovering.
