Severe weather brings storm damage to Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe weather made its way through the Mid-South on Monday morning.
There are no active tornado or severe thunderstorm warnings in effect after several were issued.
At least two people were injured in Tyronza, Arkansas, after a possible tornado passed through the town.
Amid significant damage, the sheriff asked everyone to “stay off the streets” until they can clear the area.
As of 8:30 a.m., MLGW reports over 32,000 customers without power.
Downed power lines are reported across the area, including one that started a fire on Highway 51.
Memphis International Airport spokesman Glen Thomas said passengers at MEM were directed toward the restrooms as storms moved in. The airport suffered some damage, including broken glass on the mezzanine and concourse levels.
No injuries were reported at the airport, and the airport has since gone back to normal operating conditions.
An area-wide tornado watch was allowed to expire.
School officials across the Mid-South are keeping school starting on time, but excusing tardies. That includes Shelby County Schools, Germantown, Fayette County, Tipton County and Collierville.
The line of storms is the same one that went through Texas on Sunday night. National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas. Those storms sent at least three people to the hospital.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson reports one person was killed in storms in Northwest Arkansas. Arkansas Department of Emergency Management is assisting first responders in dealing with damage.
