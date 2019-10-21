Stars hit the red carpet at Pearl Harbor for ‘Midway’ film

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special red carpet and screening event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam was held Sunday night for the new film “Midway.”
The event at Sharkey Theater was invitation-only, and featured some of the film’s all-star cast.
“Midway” is a highly-anticipated war film directed by Roland Emmerich.
“Everything is so accurate. How it really looked,” Emmerich said. “It’s cool because you can really create something which is a snapshot of 1942.″
Credited actors and actresses in the film include Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Darren Criss and Woody Harrelson, according to IMDB.
Wilson attended the red carpet event and described the movie as “something special to say the least.”
“Midway” centers on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII.
The film, based on the real-life events, tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds, according to IMDB.
A large portion of the movie was shot at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and other locations around Hawaii, with many residents taking on roles as extras.
“Midway” is scheduled to be released in theaters on Nov. 8 by Lionsgate.
