Tornado Watch issued for all of Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of Region 8 until 6 a.m. for the southern parts of Region 8, and until 9 a.m. for the eastern counties.
A strong cold front is moving in across the area, bringing with them damaging high winds and even the threat of tornadoes.
There have already been some severe weather reports from these storms in Oklahoma, Texas, and in parts of southern Missouri.
The storms should move out by Noon, but cooler weather will move in behind the cold front.
Keep in mind, there is a difference between a warning and a watch.
