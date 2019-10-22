Arkansas releases 2020 baseball schedule

Over the last two years, Martin and Kjerstad have taken the conference by storm, combining for 59 home runs and each are just outside the career top-10 for home runs in Arkansas history. Kjerstad has hit .325 or higher in each of his first two seasons and matched his hit total (87) from 2018 and drove in another 51 RBIs along with 17 home runs. As for Martin, even though his average dipped slightly (.286), he still hit more home runs (15) and had more RBIs (57) than his freshman season.