Church burglarized, deed and property records stolen
A curator with Apple Hill Church of Christ, 2304 N. Church St., discovered the burglary around 8:30 Sunday morning as they prepared for that morning’s services. (Source: Google Maps)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 22, 2019 at 10:40 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 10:40 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for whoever broke into a Jonesboro church.

A curator with Apple Hill Church of Christ, 2304 N. Church St., discovered the burglary around 8:30 Sunday morning while preparing for that morning’s services.

According to the initial incident report, the thieves forced their way into the church and stole a fire extinguisher valued at $70 and an 18-inch safe worth $300 containing the church’s deeds and property records.

No other items were listed as missing.

The theft, according to the incident report, occurred sometime after 2 p.m. Saturday.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

