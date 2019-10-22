Company’s expansion bringing 1,200 new jobs to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A company that specializes in IT outsourcing is expanding its presence in Arkansas and bringing 1,200 new jobs to the state.
Governor Asa Hutchinson and DXC Technology announced Tuesday that the Fortune 500 company would establish a global Center of Excellence to serve the Medicaid business in 30 states.
The expansion will occur over the next three years, according to the governor’s office.
The new positions, according to a news release from DXC, will be in healthcare and life science, and automotive and security IT services.
“A large part of the mission of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and this administration has been to recruit high-paying, high-tech jobs to the state, and we’re thrilled to see DXC expand in Conway,” Hutchinson said. “When an existing business chooses to reinvest and expand, you know there’s something special happening.”
DXC’s current Conway facility, located at 355 Ledgelawn Dr., employs 450 employees. The expansion will add another 1,200 workers.
The new jobs will range from entry-level up to highly skilled mid-career technical workers.
“We have a great team in Conway, and our expansion here will create new job and career opportunities, strengthen our educational partnerships, and contribute to the area’s growth economically and as a center of innovation,” said Andrea Fiumicelli, vice president and general manager of healthcare and life sciences at DXC.
Those interested in applying for employment should visit jobs.DXC.technology.
