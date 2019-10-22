Jonesboro police investigate shots fired calls Monday night

By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 22, 2019 at 3:41 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 4:02 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police department investigated shots fired calls near downtown Monday night.

A desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department said officers responded to multiple calls of shots heard around Vine Ave. and Cherry St. just after 7 p.m.

Officers did find shell casings at the scene.

No injuries were reported and there are no suspects at this time.

This is the seventh shooting or shots fired call in Jonesboro since Wednesday, Oct. 16.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crimestoppers anonymously at 935-STOP(7867).

