Jonesboro police investigate shots fired calls Monday night

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police department investigated shots fired calls near downtown Monday night.
A desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department said officers responded to multiple calls of shots heard around Vine Ave. and Cherry St. just after 7 p.m.
Officers did find shell casings at the scene.
No injuries were reported and there are no suspects at this time.
If you have any information that could help police, call Crimestoppers anonymously at 935-STOP(7867).
