JPD speaks out after 6 shootings in 6 days

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A lot of citizens are concerned about Jonesboro’s latest shootings and how Jonesboro police plan to stop it.
Authorities say they’re working every angle the best they can to bring all suspects involved to justice.
Region 8 News asked JPD what struggles they are facing to decrease gun crimes in the area.
“We don’t have enough information to go off of and that victims have to speak up,” Sgt. Lyle Waterworth said.
Right now, the department is working to create a “Hot Spots” map based on gun involved incidents in the city of Jonesboro.
As for people concerned for their safety, Waterworth also said to check out their website for the latest crime statistics.
“You can look at the type of crimes that have elevated in Jonesboro,” Waterworth said. “The crimes against people have stayed relatively flat, where our crimes against property, (such as) break-ins and entry, those crimes actually have gone up.”
Waterworth said their department works around the clock to patrol high crime areas, and gun crimes are usually targeted and not random acts.
