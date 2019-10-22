Law enforcement teaches safety to students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement agencies around Jonesboro got together to teach Valley View Elementary students a little about safety.
The first and second-grade blazers met at the Jonesboro Fire Department on Johnson.
Officers representing different agencies like Animal Control, EMS and Jonesboro dispatch spoke to students about what each department does.
First-grader, Hite Satterfield, learned the difference between a bad 911 call and a good one.
“A good call is when it’s an actual emergency, and a bad call is just when you can’t do something,” says Satterfield.
These students represent Valley View as safety team members in the classroom.
They’re handpicked by their teachers as an extra set of hands in times of crisis.
