Looters hitting Tyronza tornado victims

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - The EF-1 tornado that blew through Tyronza ripped apart several people’s homes, properties, businesses, and the nearby school.
The damage left behind might not be as massive as the tornado that hit Dallas, Texas Sunday, but for Tom Rhoads of Tyronza, she says the damage was part of her livelihood.
A farm shop and office were shredded and the items in them were blown everywhere.
She says she was upset driving up to the shop for the first time after the tornado but became mad when she saw looters.
“We’ve even had people out here last night trying to go through things,” she says. “We don’t need that. We don’t need theft. We don’t need you pilfering through our stuff. We’re trying to put back together our lives.”
Rhoads says she is thankful for all of the help and assistance in the past couple of days but does not wish to see anyone back near her property that is uninvited.
