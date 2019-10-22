Man facing sexual assault charges in Craighead and Jackson counties

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a sexual assault charge in two counties for events that reportedly happened in 2017.
According to a probable cause affidavit from both Jackson County and Craighead County, the victim told an investigator on May 21, 2019, that Stephen Ward started to sexually assault her when she was 16 years old.
The victim said while at his home in Monette, he kissed and touched her.
The victim said she never gave Ward consent to touch her in a sexual manner and always asked him to stop when he would.
On June 3, 2019, the investigator interviewed Ward, the affidavit stated.
Ward told the investigators that around 2 years ago, he was driving to south Arkansas with the victim.
He told the investigator while they were near Newport, he had a conversation with the victim about boys at which time she said she needed practice giving oral sex.
“Ward advised that he knew [the victim] wanted to perform oral sex on him because of the way she said it,” the affidavit stated.
Ward told the investigator that the victim said: “I could use some practice” and told him she could do other sexual acts and asked he wanted to see.
Ward was also asked about an encounter he had with the victim at his home in Monette about one month after the encounter in the vehicle near Newport.
Ward said he awoke for work and went to the kitchen where he said the victim. He said he hugged her but it turned into more than a hug.
He said there was more rubbing than anything and that he didn’t kiss her because he doesn’t always brush his teeth in the morning.
On Oct. 21, 2019, a judge in Craighead County found probable cause to charge Ward with second-degree sexual assault, the same charge he faces in Jackson County.
His bond was set at $125,000 and a no-contact order was issued.
