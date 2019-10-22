More than 50K school buses recalled by NHTSA

(KFVS) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that more than 53,528 Thomas Built buses are being recalled.
The NHTSA said the seat backs in the buses could be lacking in sufficient impact absorption which could lead to the risk of injury in the event of a crash.
The recall affects the following Thomas Built bus models from 2014 through 2020 equipped with SynTec S3B or S3C seats:
- Minotour
- Saf-T-Liner C2
- Saf-T-Liner EFX
- Saf-T-Liner HDX
The recall is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 2.
Daimler Trucks North America LLC (DTNA), the manufacturer of the buses, will be notifying owners.
DTNA will have its dealers install additional impact material to the seats to in crease the amount of absorption. The repairs will be free.
Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or click here.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.