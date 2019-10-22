Oct. 22: More shots fired in Jonesboro; surveying the tornado damage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
The clouds and rain have moved out, and we’re starting the day with cooler temperatures.
We should warm up to the mid-60s under sunny skies this afternoon.
Enjoy the pleasant weather while it lasts. Our next chance of rain comes in late Friday night into Saturday.
Our next chance of rain comes in late Friday night into Saturday.
News Headlines
Once again, Jonesboro police are investigating multiple reports of shots fired.
Meanwhile, a man suspected in two of six recent shootings made his first appearance in court Monday.
Yesterday morning at this time, we were the first to tell you the town of Tyronza was under a tornado warning. Now the National Weather Service says an EF-1 twister tore through the town, damaging homes and destroying a longstanding business.
A Craighead County man faces separate sexual assault charges involving the same victim in two different Region 8 counties.
One Region 8 town has settled a lawsuit claiming it violated free speech rights when it deleted links on its Facebook page.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
