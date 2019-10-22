Power outages in Tyronza after tornado

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple electric crews were in Tyronza Tuesday working restore the power.
Entergy customers have been without power since the tornado touched down.
Around 150 citizens of Tyronza are still in the dark.
Customer Service Manager for Entergy Matt Faries said there are 45 people working for the company in the area on Tuesday.
Eighteen power poles in the city and 12 outside of the city are having to be replaced.
Faries says they’re hopeful power will be restored by 8 p.m. for most of the residents in Tyronza.
For real-time updates from Entergy, click here for text updates. You can visit their website to see area-wide outages.
