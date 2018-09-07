Rain Possible to End the Week

After a windy day, we’ll get more wind on Wednesday. Temperatures warm to near 70 degrees after a chilly start in the mid-40s. Clouds start to move in on Thursday as our next rain maker hangs out to the west. A few showers will be possible Thursday mainly across the Ozarks. Showers become more scattered across Region 8 on Friday. Some data has the rain moving out Friday while other data has more rain Saturday morning. That rain could potentially be heavy at times. The timing and intensity of the rain will become more clear over the next day or so. The good news is that all data has the rain gone in time for Arkansas State Football in Jonesboro with lingering clouds. Temperatures next week could be a little cooler, though, how cool has yet to be determined.