Scarlet edges Black 50-49 in Arkansas State basketball scrimmage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We got a sneak peak at Arkansas State basketball Monday night. Caleb Fields had 20 points, Marquis Eaton 19 as the Scarlet edged the Black 50-49 in a scrimmage.
J.J. Matthews also scored in double figures with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Antwon Jackson was 2 points shy of a double-double, he finished with 8 and 10 rebounds.
The Red Wolves will host Harding in a exhibition matchup on October 30th (7pm tipoff). The season opener is November 6th at home against Arkansas-Monticello (7pm tipoff).
