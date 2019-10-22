Scarlet edges Black 50-49 in Arkansas State basketball scrimmage

Scarlet edges Black 50-49 in Arkansas State basketball scrimmage
By Chris Hudgison | October 21, 2019 at 10:50 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 10:55 PM
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado after 2019 Scarlet & Black Game
Red Wolves Raw: Marquis Eaton & Caleb Fields after 2019 Scarlet & Black Game

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We got a sneak peak at Arkansas State basketball Monday night. Caleb Fields had 20 points, Marquis Eaton 19 as the Scarlet edged the Black 50-49 in a scrimmage.

J.J. Matthews also scored in double figures with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Antwon Jackson was 2 points shy of a double-double, he finished with 8 and 10 rebounds.

The Red Wolves will host Harding in a exhibition matchup on October 30th (7pm tipoff). The season opener is November 6th at home against Arkansas-Monticello (7pm tipoff).

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.