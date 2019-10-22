Suspect in double Jonesboro shooting makes first court appearance

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Jonesboro man involved in two of six short-time-spanned shootings within the past week made his first court appearance on Monday.
Dajanl Bush, 22, is charged with one count of First-degree battery and another count of Committing a terroristic act, with a set bond of $750,000.
According to reports, Bush was involved in a shoot-out with two people, injuring one of them on Keely Drive last Thursday morning.
Moments later, he was reportedly involved in another shooting on Nisbett Street striking two homes.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
Surveillance video captured Bush’s red Chevy Malibu leaving the first crime scene, which led to his arrest on Saturday after a two-day search.
Bush’s next court appearance is set for November 26th.
