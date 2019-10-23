A-State Coordinator Corner: Facing Texas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 4 days away from Red Wolves and Bobcats.
Arkansas State hit the practice field Tuesday afternoon for a 2+ hour session. They’ll look to win their 8th straight homecoming game on Saturday. You had a couple under the radar storylines in the Louisiana loss.
Brandon Bowling caught his first touchdown while Kevin Thurmon racked up 7 tackles while playing with a club on his hand.
Hear from both coordinators on both Red Wolves plus their take on the upcoming opponent.
Arkansas State hosts Texas State Saturday at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.