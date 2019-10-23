AGFC honors veterans with special hunting days

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A plan to allow all-active duty military personnel and veterans to participate in a special veteran’s waterfowl hunt was approved Wednesday by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
Commissioners voted to approve the hunts, which are set for Dec. 7, 2019 and Feb. 8, 2020, to go along with the state Special Youth Waterfowl Hunt.
“Today’s vote officially recognizes this effort by allowing all active-duty military personnel and veterans who served in the active military, naval or air service and were discharged under conditions other than ‘dishonorable,'" officials said in a media release.
Shooting hours and bag limits will be the same as during regular duck and goose seasons, while longtime hunters at Wildlife Management Areas will be able to hunt from 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset, officials said.
Also, there will not be any shotshell restrictions during the hunt.
Officials also noted that each hunter has to meet all license requirements to hunt waterfowl, as well as having a valid hunting license, federal and state waterfowl stamps and current registration for the Harvest Information Program.
