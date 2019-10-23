App helps AGFC, wildlife management with identification

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Hunters will be able to use technology to provide information to state game officials on the sightings of animals at a key time.
According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, hunters can use the free Deer Hunting Observation Survey to keep track of animals in wildlife management efforts.
Under the plan, hunters can record the sightings of animals like deer, bear, quail, turkey and feral hogs as a hunt goes on.
The survey has been around since 2004, but officials created an electronic version in 2014.
Blake Sasse, the Nongame Mammal Program Coordinator with AGFC, said the program provides key statistics for hunters as well as officials.
“We use the information to help track trends in populations in some species,” Sasse said. “With deer, we go into a little more depth, such as ratio of bucks to does, antlers of various sizes for bucks. ... It’s definitely part of the long-term monitoring program for all of these species.”
Officials said the app can be found on iTunes or at Google Play.
