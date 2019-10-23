Arkansas deploys anonymous tip texting platform in schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas public and open-enrollment charter schools will have a new tool to protect their campuses.
A news release from Mullenix & Associates LLC said students, faculty, and parents can now report suspicious behavior and threats discreetly to designated authorities through Rave Eyewitness.
The platform allows users to report bullying, harassment, violent actions, threats, or unusual behaviors for students who may be struggling with self-harm or severe depression.
The Arkansas School Safety Commission recommended in 2018 that the state create a strategy to allow anonymous reporting of suspicious behavior or threats.
The new technology accompanies the Rave Panic Button that has been available to state schools since 2015.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.