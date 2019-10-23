49 charged in federal fentanyl probe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A federal investigation this month has led to 49 people facing federal drug charges in a fentanyl trafficking case in the Natural State.
Cody Hiland, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, announced that at least three and a half pounds of fentanyl and three drug trafficking organizations were taken down during the investigation.
The investigation began in June 2018, with at least two overdose deaths connected to the drug cases.
Federal prosecutors later said in a media release that of the 49 people charged, 15 were arrested Wednesday in connection with the case.
The investigation was done by the FBI, DEA and other state and local agencies in Central Arkansas.
In one of the cases - the Desmond Kelley Drug Trafficking Organization, prosecutors said authorities were able to use wiretaps over a two-year period to intercept hundreds of phone calls allegedly from one of Kelley’s main distributors.
That investigation uncovered more than 500 grams of fentanyl, heroin, meth, three firearms and at least $18,000 in cash. Officials said the fentanyl that was uncovered was widespread.
“A single dose of the extremely potent and deadly drug fentanyl is as little as 1/16 of a gram, meaning law enforcement seized more than 8,000 individual doses from the street,” federal prosecutors said. “Based on the investigation, agents believe this organization was responsible for the distribution of multiple kilograms of fentanyl.”
“The Little Rock FBI’s Get-Rock Task Force is dedicated to eradicating the sale of illegal narcotics in our State,” stated Assistant Special Agent in Charge Scott Reinhardt. “With the continued help of our partners with Arkansas Community Correction, Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department, North Little Rock Police Department, Arkansas National Guard, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we will continue our battle to eradicate the illegal sale of narcotics in our state.”
