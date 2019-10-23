‘Come to the 870 Plan’ offers free tuition for students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Many people deserve a second chance and a fresh start, no matter the age or situation.
Arkansas State University created a program called Come to the 870 Plan which helps people of all ages with financial issues looking to go to school or wanting to start over, be able to attend for no cost.
This program only applies to students who are residents of the state and are at zero in the Expected Family Contribution (EFC) section on their FAFSA.
There are three parts for this program: interested high school seniors, a heritage grant for those who need assistance with paying for school, and those who dropped out and are in good standing.
Free room and boarding are also included for high school seniors but, they have to work for it by participating in a mentor program, completing work-study and taking out a small loan.
A representative at the university says those who left school and have been looking to finish, this is your chance to complete your goal.
“It always breaks my heart when I see students that have 70 or 80 credit hours feel kind of lost because they were so close to finishing that degree,” says Dr. Bryan Terry, Vice-Chancellor of Enrollment Management. “This gives them an opportunity to come back, finish that degree, and we’ll find the right degree for them.”
Funds for this program are limited, according to the university. Click here to fill out your FAFSA and to see if you qualify.
