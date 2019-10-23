Gasol gets ring as Raptors beat Pelicans in OT

TORONTO (WMC) - The 73rd season of the NBA tipped off Tuesday night with both positive and negative for the Association. The good: the Toronto Raptors received their World Championship rings for winning the title last season, dethroning Golden State.
It also means former Memphis Grizzlies Star Mark Gasol finally gets his bling after 12 years with the Grizz. Congratulations, Big Spain!
The Bad: The New Orleans Pelicans have to start the season without the NBA’s number one pick, Zion Williamson.
Zion underwent arthroscopic surgery Monday for a torn cartilage in his knee. He’s expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks.
On the court, they go to overtime. Marc Gasol a huge 3-point play late to give the Raptors the lead. Toronto goes on to win it, 130-122.
