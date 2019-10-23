Governor appoints several from NEA to state boards

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday the appointment of several Northeast Arkansas residents to state boards and commissions.
Those from Region 8 appointed include:
- Dr. Greg Ungerank, Wynne, to the Arkansas State Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Appointment expires June 9, 2024. Replaces Dr. Dustin Heard.
- Abby Houseworth, Blytheville, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Reappointment.
- James Luker, Wynne, to the Department of Human Services State Institutional System Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2026. Reappointment.
- Laura Whitlow, Searcy, to the State Kidney Disease Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2021. Replaces Curt Calaway.
- Dr. Mark Reiner, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Board of Podiatric Medicine. Appointment expires September 1, 2021. Reappointment.
Here is the complete list of appointees:
- Dale Douthit, Russellville, to the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Public Employees’ Retirement System. Appointment expires March 9, 2023. Replaces Steve Faris.
- Dr. Brian Jolly, Beebe, to the Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Replaces Dr. Kenneth Lancaster.
- Ricky Bryant, North Little Rock, to the State Board of Barber Examiners. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Reappointment.
- Judge Shannon Blatt, Fort Smith, to the Arkansas Sentencing Commission. Appointment expires May 15, 2024. Reappointment.
- Dr. Greg Ungerank, Wynne, to the Arkansas State Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Appointment expires June 9, 2024. Replaces Dr. Dustin Heard.
- Jack McCoy, Malvern, to the Arkansas State Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Appointment expires June 9, 2024. Reappointment.
- Robert Cowie, Paris, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Appointment expires March 1, 2022. Replaces Dr. Douglas Hausler.
- Audrey House, Altus, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Appointment expires March 1, 2022. Replaces Al Wiederkehr.
- Andrew Post, Altus, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Appointment expires March 1, 2022. Reappointment.
- Dr. Michael Post, Altus, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Appointment expires March 1, 2022. Reappointment.
- Keith Edmonds, Bruno, to the Arkansas 911 Board. Appointment expires July 24, 2021. New Board, per Act 660 of the Regular Session 2019.
- Jamie Pafford-Gresham, Hope, to the Arkansas 911 Board. Appointment expires July 24, 2021. New Board, per Act 660 of the Regular Session 2019.
- Chief Tommy Sizemore, Barling, to the Arkansas 911 Board. Appointment expires July 24, 2021. New Board, per Act 660 of the Regular Session 2019.
- Sheriff Rodney Wright, Benton, to the Arkansas 911 Board. Appointment expires July 24, 2023. New Board, per Act 660 of the Regular Session 2019.
- Len Blaylock III, Warren, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Replaces Dr. Chad Bishop.
- Chanda Chacon, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Replaces Marcy Doderer.
- Randy Finegan, Proctor, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Replaces Jeffery Allen.
- Abby Houseworth, Blytheville, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Reappointment.
- Brian Marsh, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2021. Replaces Brian Itzkowitz.
- Dr. Diana Wright, Siloam Springs, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. New Position.
- Sharon Brooks, Fort Smith, to the State Board of Election Commissioners. Appointment expires May 28, 2021. Replaces The Honorable Rhonda Cole.
- Steve Schwartz, Fort Smith, to the Sebastian County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace for District 12. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Bob Schwartz.
- Pamela Setser, Mountain View, to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka Technical College. Appointment expires July 1, 2026. Replaces Tim Gammill.
- Porter Brownlee, Little Rock, to the Department of Human Services State Institutional System Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Replaces Brett Chumley.
- John Yarbrough, Maumelle, to the Department of Human Services State Institutional System Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2020. Replaces Connie Thomas.
- James Luker, Wynne, to the Department of Human Services State Institutional System Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2026. Reappointment.
- Dr. Prajwal Chevireddy, Little Rock, to the State Kidney Disease Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.
- Dr. Alex David, Little Rock, to the State Kidney Disease Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Replaces Dr. Avin Rekhi.
- Taryn Hehl, Bella Vista, to the State Kidney Disease Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2021. Replaces James King.
- Laura Whitlow, Searcy, to the State Kidney Disease Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2021. Replaces Curt Calaway.
- Deborah Wooten, McRae, to the State Kidney Disease Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.
- Susana O’Daniel, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Appointment expires February 12, 2022. Replaces Melanie Orman.
- Amy Pierce, Little Rock, to the Board of Visitors for the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College. Appointment expires July 1, 2026. Replaces Kent Walker.
- Patty Wingfield, Little Rock, to the Residential Contractors Committee. Appointment expires October 1, 2021. Replaces Richard Harp.
- Chief Shauwn Howell, Pine Bluff, to the Board of Trustees of Southeast Arkansas College. Appointment expires July 1, 2026. Replaces Albert Lowery.
- Dr. Bryant Ashley, North Little Rock, to the State Board of Optometry. Appointment expires April 26, 2024. Reappointment.
- Ashley Graves, Arkadelphia, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas. Appointment expires December 31, 2021. Reappointment.
- Amy Fecher, Sherwood, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas. Appointment is at the will of the Governor. Replaces Aaron Burkes.
- David Nixon, Springdale, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas. Appointment expires December 31, 2021. Replaces Andrew Branch.
- Sherry Holliman, Marion, to the Arkansas Board of Examiners in Counseling. Appointment expires December 31, 2019. Replaces Chirie Bazzelle.
- Keri Cody, Ashdown, to the Arkansas Board of Podiatric Medicine. Appointment expires August 31, 2022. Replaces Susan Green.
- Dr. Mark Reiner, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Board of Podiatric Medicine. Appointment expires September 1, 2021. Reappointment.
- Dr. Laurel Tait, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Board of Podiatric Medicine. Appointment expires August 31, 2022. Reappointment.
- Dr. Patricia Knott, Conway, to the Arkansas Spinal Cord Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2029. Replaces Mike Cranford.
- Dr. Katherine Baltz, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Reappointment.
- Jerry Himes, Helena-West Helena, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2020. Reappointment.
- Dr. Allison Hall, Clarksville, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2020. Replaces Dr. Terry Kuykendall.
- Dr. Daniel Hennessey, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Replaces Dr. George Haas.
- Dr. David Murphy, Russellville, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Replaces Dr. John Henry.
- Freddie Oaks, Quitman, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Reappointment.
- Vickie Burlsworth, Harrison, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2020. Reappointment.
- Lonnie Burrow, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Reappointment.
- Dr. Vickie Magie, Plumerville, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Reappointment.
- Timothy Atkinson, White Hall, to the Arkansas State Board of Athletic Training. Appointment expires January 14, 2020. Replaces Michael Neal.
- County Judge Jeff Arey, Benton, to the Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee. Appointment expires January 7, 2023. Reappointment.
- Steve Arrison, Hot Springs National Park, to the Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee. Appointment expires January 7, 2023. Reappointment.
- County Judge Stacey Avey, Timbo, to the Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee. Appointment expires January 7, 2023. Replaces Josh Barger.
- Kenneth Eastin, Fayetteville, to the Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee. Appointment expires January 7, 2023. Replaces Truman Tolefree.
- Mack Hollis, Russellville, to the Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee. Appointment expires January 7, 2023. Reappointment.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.