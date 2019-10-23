Governor appoints several from NEA to state boards

Asa Hutchinson (Source: Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 23, 2019 at 11:42 AM CDT - Updated October 23 at 11:42 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday the appointment of several Northeast Arkansas residents to state boards and commissions.

Those from Region 8 appointed include:

  • Dr. Greg Ungerank, Wynne, to the Arkansas State Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Appointment expires June 9, 2024. Replaces Dr. Dustin Heard.
  • Abby Houseworth, Blytheville, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Reappointment.
  • James Luker, Wynne, to the Department of Human Services State Institutional System Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2026. Reappointment.
  • Laura Whitlow, Searcy, to the State Kidney Disease Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2021. Replaces Curt Calaway.
  • Dr. Mark Reiner, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Board of Podiatric Medicine. Appointment expires September 1, 2021. Reappointment.

Here is the complete list of appointees:

  • Dale Douthit, Russellville, to the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Public Employees’ Retirement System. Appointment expires March 9, 2023. Replaces Steve Faris.
  • Dr. Brian Jolly, Beebe, to the Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Replaces Dr. Kenneth Lancaster.
  • Ricky Bryant, North Little Rock, to the State Board of Barber Examiners. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Judge Shannon Blatt, Fort Smith, to the Arkansas Sentencing Commission. Appointment expires May 15, 2024. Reappointment.
  • Jack McCoy, Malvern, to the Arkansas State Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Appointment expires June 9, 2024. Reappointment.
  • Robert Cowie, Paris, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Appointment expires March 1, 2022. Replaces Dr. Douglas Hausler.
  • Audrey House, Altus, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Appointment expires March 1, 2022. Replaces Al Wiederkehr.
  • Andrew Post, Altus, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Appointment expires March 1, 2022. Reappointment.
  • Dr. Michael Post, Altus, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Appointment expires March 1, 2022. Reappointment.
  • Keith Edmonds, Bruno, to the Arkansas 911 Board. Appointment expires July 24, 2021. New Board, per Act 660 of the Regular Session 2019.
  • Jamie Pafford-Gresham, Hope, to the Arkansas 911 Board. Appointment expires July 24, 2021. New Board, per Act 660 of the Regular Session 2019.
  • Chief Tommy Sizemore, Barling, to the Arkansas 911 Board. Appointment expires July 24, 2021. New Board, per Act 660 of the Regular Session 2019.
  • Sheriff Rodney Wright, Benton, to the Arkansas 911 Board. Appointment expires July 24, 2023. New Board, per Act 660 of the Regular Session 2019.
  • Len Blaylock III, Warren, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Replaces Dr. Chad Bishop.
  • Chanda Chacon, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Replaces Marcy Doderer.
  • Randy Finegan, Proctor, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board.  Appointment expires May 1, 2023.  Replaces Jeffery Allen.
  • Brian Marsh, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2021. Replaces Brian Itzkowitz.
  • Dr. Diana Wright, Siloam Springs, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board.  Appointment expires May 1, 2023. New Position.
  • Sharon Brooks, Fort Smith, to the State Board of Election Commissioners. Appointment expires May 28, 2021. Replaces The Honorable Rhonda Cole.
  • Steve Schwartz, Fort Smith, to the Sebastian County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace for District 12. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Bob Schwartz.
  • Pamela Setser, Mountain View, to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka Technical College. Appointment expires July 1, 2026. Replaces Tim Gammill. 
  • Porter Brownlee, Little Rock, to the Department of Human Services State Institutional System Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Replaces Brett Chumley.
  • John Yarbrough, Maumelle, to the Department of Human Services State Institutional System Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2020. Replaces Connie Thomas.
  • Dr. Prajwal Chevireddy, Little Rock, to the State Kidney Disease Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.
  • Dr. Alex David, Little Rock, to the State Kidney Disease Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Replaces Dr. Avin Rekhi.
  • Taryn Hehl, Bella Vista, to the State Kidney Disease Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2021. Replaces James King.
  • Deborah Wooten, McRae, to the State Kidney Disease Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.
  • Susana O’Daniel, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Appointment expires February 12, 2022. Replaces Melanie Orman.
  • Amy Pierce, Little Rock, to the Board of Visitors for the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College. Appointment expires July 1, 2026. Replaces Kent Walker.
  • Patty Wingfield, Little Rock, to the Residential Contractors Committee. Appointment expires October 1, 2021. Replaces Richard Harp.
  • Chief Shauwn Howell, Pine Bluff, to the Board of Trustees of Southeast Arkansas College. Appointment expires July 1, 2026. Replaces Albert Lowery. 
  • Dr. Bryant Ashley, North Little Rock, to the State Board of Optometry. Appointment expires April 26, 2024. Reappointment.
  • Ashley Graves, Arkadelphia, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas. Appointment expires December 31, 2021. Reappointment.
  • Amy Fecher, Sherwood, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas. Appointment is at the will of the Governor. Replaces Aaron Burkes.
  • David Nixon, Springdale, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas. Appointment expires December 31, 2021. Replaces Andrew Branch.
  • Sherry Holliman, Marion, to the Arkansas Board of Examiners in Counseling. Appointment expires December 31, 2019. Replaces Chirie Bazzelle.
  • Keri Cody, Ashdown, to the Arkansas Board of Podiatric Medicine. Appointment expires August 31, 2022. Replaces Susan Green.
  • Dr. Laurel Tait, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Board of Podiatric Medicine. Appointment expires August 31, 2022. Reappointment.
  • Dr. Patricia Knott, Conway, to the Arkansas Spinal Cord Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2029. Replaces Mike Cranford.
  • Dr. Katherine Baltz, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Reappointment.
  • Jerry Himes, Helena-West Helena, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2020. Reappointment.
  • Dr. Allison Hall, Clarksville, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2020. Replaces Dr. Terry Kuykendall.
  • Dr. Daniel Hennessey, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Replaces Dr. George Haas.
  • Dr. David Murphy, Russellville, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Replaces Dr. John Henry.
  • Freddie Oaks, Quitman, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Reappointment.
  • Vickie Burlsworth, Harrison, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2020. Reappointment.
  • Lonnie Burrow, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Reappointment.
  • Dr. Vickie Magie, Plumerville, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Reappointment.
  • Timothy Atkinson, White Hall, to the Arkansas State Board of Athletic Training. Appointment expires January 14, 2020. Replaces Michael Neal.
  • County Judge Jeff Arey, Benton, to the Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee. Appointment expires January 7, 2023. Reappointment.
  • Steve Arrison, Hot Springs National Park, to the Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee. Appointment expires January 7, 2023. Reappointment.
  • County Judge Stacey Avey, Timbo, to the Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee. Appointment expires January 7, 2023. Replaces Josh Barger.
  • Kenneth Eastin, Fayetteville, to the Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee. Appointment expires January 7, 2023. Replaces Truman Tolefree.
  • Mack Hollis, Russellville, to the Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee. Appointment expires January 7, 2023. Reappointment.

