Jonesboro car dealer nominated for award

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro car dealer is nominated for one of the automotive industry’s most prestigious awards.
According to a news release, Donald Cavenaugh, principal dealer at Cavenaugh Ford Lincoln is one of 49 nominees from across the United States who will be honored at the 103rd annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas on February 15, 2020.
Cavenaugh was chosen to represent the Arkansas Automobile Dealers Association in this year’s national competition for the 51st annual award.
Cavenaugh is a 1970 graduate of Walnut Ridge High School and attended Arkansas State University.
The news release said Cavenaugh worked several jobs before partnering with his father to buy a Ford dealership in Black Rock.
Dealers are nominated by executives of state and metro dealer associations.
The award is sponsored by TIME in association with Ally Financial, and in cooperation with NADA.
A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will pick one finalist from each of NADA’s four regions and one national Dealer of the Year.
Three finalists will get an additional $5,000 for the favorite charity and the winner will receive an additional $10,000 for their favorite charity.
Cavenaugh was nominated for the award by Greg Kirkpatrick who is the president of the Arkansas Automobile Dealers Association.
