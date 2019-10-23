Music tourism development in the works in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) -A Mississippi County town is taking its first step to promote history in their area with music tourism.
It will also include new retail stores featuring the heritage of blues, soul, country and many other Arkansas Delta genres, highlighting their roots.
The city’s ideas include a boutique hotel, skating rink, movie theatre, wedding chapel and much more that will feature multiple legends like Willie Bloom and Johnny Cash.
Osceola Mayor Sally Wilson says this new addition will add to the quality of life in the town and will give residents and visitors something to enjoy.
“As far as the history of music in the town, it’ll inspire some of our young people to go ahead and consider music and to use their talents and be creative. Hopefully, it will inspire them," says Wilson.
The first portion of the new project is expected to open in Spring 2020 at the Coston Fine Arts Center, which was fully granted earlier in the summer.
As for the rest of the plans, Mayor Wilson hopes to get the ball rolling by the beginning of 2020.
