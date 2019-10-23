It’s district tournament time in high school volleyball. Valley View moved to 35-2 and to the 4A Northeast final with a straight set win over Southside. The Lady Blazers will face Batesville Thursday at 6:30pm at Westside. These schools faced off in the 2017 and 2018 state finals.
NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/22/19)
Jonesboro 3, Hot Springs Lakeside 0 (Lady Hurricane 30-0 this season)
Valley View 3, Southside 0 (Lady Blazers 35-2 this season)
Batesville 3, Brookland 1
Newport 3, Walnut Ridge 1
Crowley’s Ridge Academy 3, Ridgefield Christian 0 (Lady Falcons win 2A East Tournament)
