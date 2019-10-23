Newport police investigate shooting, search for suspect

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Newport police are investigating a shooting Wednesday that injured one person as they search for a suspect in the case.
According to Newport Police Sgt. Matt Duvall, officers got a call about a male victim being taken to an emergency room in Newport with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
“Officers arrived at Unity Health Harris Emergency Room and observed Zachary Oneal, 32, of Newport with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen. Oneal was later transported to another hospital due to the injuries he sustained,” Duvall said.
Newport police developed Shaun Friar as a suspect in the case.
Anyone with information on Friar’s whereabouts should contact Newport police at 870-523-2722.
