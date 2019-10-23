Risever facility to bring 120 jobs to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A facility is getting ready to open its doors to both 120 employees and heavy machinery equipment.
Risever in Jonesboro will produce equipment that can weigh upwards to 22,000 pounds. Officials broke ground on the project in June 2018.
Jonesboro city officials also discussed the project, including the issuance of bonds on the project.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson visited the facility Wednesday and says it’s an important step for Arkansas.
Gov. Hutchinson says this will allow Arkansas to import from China, balancing the import and export of goods within the United States.
In addition, he says it will increase manufacturing jobs and a balance of trade.
“We’ve got two choices,” he says. “We either manufacture this heavy construction material in China or you manufacture it in the United States. As for me, I’d like to have this manufactured here.”
The Governor says the tariffs with China did make trade and commerce a challenge, but this facility in Jonesboro will increase and keep manufacturing jobs here in the United States.
Production will not officially begin until Jan. 2020.
