School bus involved in morning crash

School bus involved in morning crash
Around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to Nisbett Street regarding a crash involving a bus and a white pickup truck. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 23, 2019 at 8:47 AM CDT - Updated October 23 at 8:47 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro school bus made an unexpected detour Wednesday morning, landing in some trees.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to Nisbett Street regarding a crash involving a bus and a white pickup truck.

Following the collision, the bus came to a stop in a small grove of trees and bushes.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to Nisbett Street regarding a crash involving a bus and a white pickup truck.
Around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to Nisbett Street regarding a crash involving a bus and a white pickup truck. (Source: KAIT-TV)

Firefighters also went to the scene following Initial reports of the bus smoking and possibly being on fire.

Police tell Region 8 News no one was hurt and there were no children on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.