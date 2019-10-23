School bus involved in morning crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro school bus made an unexpected detour Wednesday morning, landing in some trees.
Around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to Nisbett Street regarding a crash involving a bus and a white pickup truck.
Following the collision, the bus came to a stop in a small grove of trees and bushes.
Firefighters also went to the scene following Initial reports of the bus smoking and possibly being on fire.
Police tell Region 8 News no one was hurt and there were no children on board the bus at the time of the crash.
