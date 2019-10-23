School remains closed after tornado

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - Students did not fill classrooms at Tyronza Elementary School Tuesday due to roof damage, following a tornado early Monday morning.
The East Poinsett County School District is now scrambling to figure out their next move.
EPC Superintendent Micky Pierce said the school is blessed the tornado hit before the buses and kids were out to come to school.
“We’re extremely fortunate,” Pierce said. “An hour and a half later, we’ve got kids standing waiting on a bus. We’ve got parents unloading kids. We’ve got more people at the gas station across the way. It took a direct hit. The people in there were the only injuries we had from the whole thing so an hour and a half later. It’s a mess. We’re very fortunate, very blessed.”
Pierce said superintendents from surrounding schools have offered their help.
Buses, supplies and even classroom space has been offered to the school district.
For right now, they’re working to get the roof fixed and kids back into the classroom as quickly as possible.
They’re considering portable buildings and plan to figure out an official solution soon.
