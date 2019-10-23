Two Region 8 performers sing for a spot in the next round of The Voice

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KAIT) - Two Region 8 singers performed Tuesday during the battle round of NBC’s The Voice.
The first to perform for his battle was Cory Jackson of Jonesboro.
He faced off against fellow Team Blake performer Zach Bridges of Pearl, Miss.
The duo sang Should’ve Been a Cowboy by Toby Keith.
In the end, Blake chose Bridges to advance to the next round, ending Jackson’s time on this season of The Voice.
Next up to sing was Marybeth Byrd of Armorel.
She faced off against fellow Team Legend duo Dane and Stephanie of Bloomfield, N.J.
The three sang Burning House by the singer Cam.
After the performance, John Legend made his decision on who was moving on and picked Byrd.
She advances to the knockout rounds of the competition.
