Waiting game as school, Tyronza residents work to rebuild

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson says he and his administration stand shoulder to shoulder with the city of Tyronza and other areas of Arkansas damaged by tornadoes this week.
Since Monday’s tornado, the community and multiple organizations have formed a bond in Tyronza trying to get through it together.
Gov. Hutchinson says the emergency management people in his office are working with Tyronza. Right now, Hutchinson says it’s a waiting game.
“We have to wait and see what the damage assessments come in and whether that reaches the level of federal or additional state resources to go in there,” he says.
Electric companies have been working effortlessly to get everyone’s power restored.
The Tyronza Elementary school is still with its lights out, but the rest of the town has had power restored.
The school’s kids are displaced, and the city is, too. Mayor Charles Glover says they’re working around the clock to get Tyronza back to normal.
“Just take it one day at a time and take it to step by step and you’ll get through it,” he says. “We’re in the cleanup stage now and that’s the part that will be ongoing for a while.”
The school is still working on trying to find a solution for its students.
They’d like to see the Pre-K through fourth-grade students kept in the building. Engineers are supposed to look at the building to see if that’s even a possibility.
Superintendent Micky Pierce says it’s all about keeping safety in mind.
“Entergy, and it was wise on their part, hasn’t [restored power to] the school yet,” he says. “They want engineers to come through here and make sure that this place is safe enough to turn the power back on.”
State Department officials were on campus Wednesday for inspections and to give advice to the school.
They are still working to find a solution for their students and he’s hopeful to have students in class by Monday.
Also, the Marked Tree Schools PTO is hosting a school supplies drive for Tyronza Elementary School Oct. 23 through 28.
According to a Facebook post from the group, they are looking to collect pencils, pens, paper and other items for students to use.
People can drop off items for the drive at the First United Methodist Church, 304 Frisco Street, in Marked Tree.
